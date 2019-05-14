Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Toyota Motor (TM) Stock Price

Headlines about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a news sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Toyota Motor's score:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

TM stock opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $111.12 and a 52 week high of $138.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

