Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,658,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437,556 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $60,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,329,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 509,148 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,875,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after buying an additional 155,877 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 279,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 301,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 96.85%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.0121 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Sirius XM news, EVP James Arthur Cady sold 588,503 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $3,607,523.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,840,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,279,629.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

