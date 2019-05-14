Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $94.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 493.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,460.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.