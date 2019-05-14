Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for FBD (FBH)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of FBD (LON:FBH) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON FBH opened at GBX 891 ($11.64) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.88 million and a PE ratio of 792.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. FBD has a 52 week low of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,145 ($14.96).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a €0.50 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from FBD’s previous dividend of $0.24. FBD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.48%.

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, and farm insurance products; shop, pub, and office based professional insurance; manufacturers, wholesale, and distribution insurance; and restaurant, cafe, and takeaway insurance products.

