ServiceNow (NOW) Shares Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $259.27 and last traded at $260.12. 2,483,178 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,996,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.90.

Specifically, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $306,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 3,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.77, for a total transaction of $891,509.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,599.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,965 shares of company stock worth $22,894,811 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $285.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,300.60, a PEG ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $788.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

