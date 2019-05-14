Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a market perform rating to an under perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 million, a P/E ratio of -39.86 and a beta of -0.53.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, EVP Richard Golin sold 5,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $44,929.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 925,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,203 shares of company stock valued at $54,379. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $281,000. 6.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

