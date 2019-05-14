SAF-HOLLAND (SFQ) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SFQ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.37 ($16.71).

SAF-HOLLAND stock opened at €10.61 ($12.34) on Friday. SAF-HOLLAND has a 52 week low of €9.62 ($11.19) and a 52 week high of €17.27 ($20.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $481.63 million and a P/E ratio of 11.56.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

