Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rudolph Technologies were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rudolph Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,687,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,013,000 after buying an additional 62,465 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 270,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 91,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Rudolph Technologies stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $775.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.53 million. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

