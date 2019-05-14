Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cascades (CAS) Target Price to C$12.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAS. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of CAS opened at C$9.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$7.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.94.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cascades will post 0.990000025571957 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Cascades’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

