Roku Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (ROKU)

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Roku in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst T. Forte now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Roku’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

ROKU has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Roku to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $79.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -993.13 and a beta of 3.61. Roku has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $86.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeff Hastings sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,180,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $324,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,320 shares of company stock valued at $26,403,026 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

