RISE Education Cayman (REDU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $51.51 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect RISE Education Cayman to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REDU stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. RISE Education Cayman has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $537.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.78 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.89.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

