Reviewing Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) and CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT)

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Maxwell Technologies and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxwell Technologies -54.24% -55.17% -28.74% CBAK Energy Technology -7.97% -1,251.67% -1.44%

60.2% of Maxwell Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Maxwell Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Maxwell Technologies and CBAK Energy Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxwell Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maxwell Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $5.06, indicating a potential upside of 15.06%. Given Maxwell Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maxwell Technologies is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maxwell Technologies and CBAK Energy Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxwell Technologies $90.45 million 2.24 -$36.54 million N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology $24.43 million 1.20 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

CBAK Energy Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxwell Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Maxwell Technologies has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.8, indicating that its share price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maxwell Technologies beats CBAK Energy Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxwell Technologies Company Profile

Maxwell Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company offers ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for the automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various of applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets. It also provides dry electrode manufacturing technology; and high voltage's CONDIS capacitor products, such as grading and coupling capacitors, electric voltage transformers, and metering products that are used to ensure the safety and reliability of electric utility infrastructure and other applications involving transport, distribution, and measurement of high-voltage electrical energy. Maxwell Technologies, Inc. markets and sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to integrators and OEMs for use in a range of end products. The company was formerly known as Maxwell Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Maxwell Technologies, Inc. in 1996. Maxwell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

