Reeds (REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:REED opened at $3.81 on Friday. Reeds has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

Get Reeds alerts:

Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 million.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Reeds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reeds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.