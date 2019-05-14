Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB) Insider Adrian Nevil Hennah Sells 13,701 Shares

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 13,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,143 ($80.27), for a total value of £841,652.43 ($1,099,767.97).

LON:RB opened at GBX 6,168 ($80.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.24. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 100.20 ($1.31) per share. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $70.50. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.64) to GBX 5,300 ($69.25) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) target price (up from GBX 5,000 ($65.33)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($98.00) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,117.78 ($93.01).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

