RealPage (RP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
RP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded RealPage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on RealPage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RealPage from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. RealPage has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.83.
Shares of RP stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.50. RealPage has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
In other RealPage news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $290,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,133.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $11,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,165,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,890,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,074,931 shares of company stock worth $65,084,121. Company insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in RealPage by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealPage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in RealPage by 1,013.6% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in RealPage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.
RealPage Company Profile
RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.
