RealPage (RP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

RP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded RealPage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on RealPage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RealPage from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. RealPage has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of RP stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.50. RealPage has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $234.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.16 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.89%. RealPage’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $290,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,133.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $11,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,165,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,890,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,074,931 shares of company stock worth $65,084,121. Company insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in RealPage by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealPage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in RealPage by 1,013.6% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in RealPage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

