Raymond James Weighs in on Exchange Income Co.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EIF. Laurentian set a C$45.50 price objective on Exchange Income in a report on Friday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.71.

Shares of EIF opened at C$36.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.99, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$25.58 and a 52 week high of C$36.44.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$315.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.61 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.37%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

