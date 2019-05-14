Range Resources (RRC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Range Resources has extensive oil and gas resources in key regions like Marcellus and North Louisiana. The company is advantageously positioned to benefit in the long run from its projects in the Appalachian Basin. In first-quarter 2019, production in the Appalachian Basin totaled 2,027 million cubic feet equivalent per day, up 12% from the year-ago figure. The company’s 2019 capital budget is set below the 2018 level. Production during the year is expected to surge from 2018. This reflects improving capital efficiency. The company’s total proved reserves increased 18% through 2018 to 18.1 trillion cubic feet equivalent. Given the significant growth in proved reserves, we can expect considerable improvement in natural gas production, which makes it well positioned to capitalize the mounting demand for clean energy. Therefore, the stock has significant upside potential.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.15.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.65 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, Director Steven D. Gray bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $175,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi bought 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $100,344.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,734.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 61,100 shares of company stock valued at $592,744. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 667.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 3,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Range Resources by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

