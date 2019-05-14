Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Issued By FIG Partners

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – FIG Partners boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $266.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Dominick Ciampa purchased 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $394,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,167.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 65.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

