Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR) Lifted by Analyst

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Macro Enterprises in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for Macro Enterprises’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Macro Enterprises alerts:

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$137.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.50 million.

MCR stock opened at C$3.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.37. The company has a market cap of $130.13 million and a P/E ratio of 14.78. Macro Enterprises has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$4.40.

About Macro Enterprises

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Macro Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macro Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.