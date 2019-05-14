Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Walt Disney Co Issued By Imperial Capital (DIS)

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walt Disney in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the entertainment giant will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $131.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $98.81 and a 1-year high of $142.37. The firm has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,218.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,044,631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,107,226,000 after buying an additional 16,253,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,130,095,000 after buying an additional 553,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,130,095,000 after buying an additional 553,232 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14,778.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 52,838,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,209,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,798,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,195 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

