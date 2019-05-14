Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Veritone Inc Lifted by Analyst (VERI)

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Veritone in a research report issued on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.81). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritone’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 185.03% and a negative return on equity of 83.10%. Veritone’s revenue was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Veritone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $140.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.81. Veritone has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $24.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Veritone by 2,915.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.42% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

