Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Audentes Therapeutics Inc Lowered by Analyst (BOLD)

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.94). Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Audentes Therapeutics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.50) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($4.66) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BOLD. ValuEngine upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $47.00 price target on Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $48.00 price target on Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Audentes Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLD opened at $36.71 on Monday. Audentes Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.23). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,774.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,650,600. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOLD. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,346,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 3,021,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,120 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,404,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,600,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,418,000 after purchasing an additional 406,605 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

