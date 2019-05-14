Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Issued By Oppenheimer

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

MGY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $218.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.11 million.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen bought 25,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $307,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 68.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

