ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) Position Reduced by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

