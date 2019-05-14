Primoris Services (PRIM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

PRIM opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Primoris Services has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $28.90.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

In related news, Director Brian Pratt sold 235,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $4,891,833.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,162,824 shares in the company, valued at $44,878,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 599,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,254,452 over the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,312,000 after buying an additional 76,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Primoris Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,855,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,906,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,478,000 after buying an additional 37,558 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,657,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,715,000 after buying an additional 420,100 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Primoris Services by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,534,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after buying an additional 159,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

