Primo Water Co. (PRMW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) will announce sales of $78.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $78.74 million. Primo Water reported sales of $75.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $318.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.30 million to $320.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $335.06 million, with estimates ranging from $332.20 million to $337.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.51 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

In other Primo Water news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 4,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $61,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,070.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Primo Water by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,460,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after buying an additional 51,372 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 101,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 16.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 168,003 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.21. 275,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $476.13 million, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

