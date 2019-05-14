Primo Water Co. (PRMW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.27 Million

Posted by on May 14th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts predict that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) will announce sales of $78.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $78.74 million. Primo Water reported sales of $75.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $318.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.30 million to $320.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $335.06 million, with estimates ranging from $332.20 million to $337.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.51 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

In other Primo Water news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 4,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $61,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,070.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Primo Water by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,460,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after buying an additional 51,372 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 101,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 16.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 168,003 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.21. 275,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $476.13 million, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.