PNM Resources (PNM) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has $49.50 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $43.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised PNM Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.10.

NYSE:PNM opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.28.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $349.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

In other news, SVP Patrick V. Apodaca sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $212,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,594.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Don Tarry sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $49,019.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,382.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,564. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 4,009.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,297,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,842 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,943,000 after purchasing an additional 644,357 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 956,429.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 420,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 420,829 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 804,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,101,000 after purchasing an additional 281,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 558,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,050,000 after purchasing an additional 255,679 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

