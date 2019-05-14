Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $87.36 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.91.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $73.41 and a one year high of $97.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $740.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

In related news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $93,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,048.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Guldner sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $128,981.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,556.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,420 shares of company stock worth $4,415,739. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 90,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,662,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 142,840 shares during the period. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

