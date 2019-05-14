Pine Cliff Energy (PNE) PT Lowered to C$0.25 at TD Securities

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$0.30 price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.45 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

TSE:PNE opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86. The company has a market cap of $67.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. Pine Cliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.45.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$30.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy will post -0.0900000016363637 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

