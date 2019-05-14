Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PIRS. ValuEngine upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.55 on Monday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $156.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.93% and a negative return on equity of 54.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 482,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 69,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 146,981 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

