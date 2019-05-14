Perficient (PRFT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

PRFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Perficient has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $32.92.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 78,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $2,382,547.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 532,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,200,597.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 40,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,357 shares of company stock worth $9,388,058. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $18,432,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $16,247,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 2,931.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 325,122 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 314,397 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $6,901,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 478.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 169,798 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 140,425 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

