Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $42.74 on Friday. Peoples Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $316.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $21.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 17,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

