Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Brokerages expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,939,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,085,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 822,221 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 1,913.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 649,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 617,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 64.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,162,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,424,000 after purchasing an additional 457,312 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,795,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,575,000 after purchasing an additional 453,803 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

