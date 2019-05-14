Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Packaging Corp Of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Packaging Corp Of America has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Packaging Corp Of America to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

NYSE PKG opened at $96.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.05. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $124.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

