Outfront Media Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (OUT)

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital boosted their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Outfront Media in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s FY2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

OUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.81 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $24.75 on Monday. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,228.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,076,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,825,000 after acquiring an additional 83,818 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 590,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 248,630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 57,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.