Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Orthofix Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price target on Orthofix Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $74.44.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.59 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Davide Bianchi sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad Mason sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $311,430.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,383,056.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 25.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,627 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 62.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.8% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 78,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.