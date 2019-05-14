One Liberty Properties (OLP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. is a real estate investment trust which invests primarily in improved, commercial real estate under long-term net lease. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $568.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

In related news, insider Lawrence Ricketts sold 5,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,571.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Clair sold 2,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,946 shares of company stock worth $292,934. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,595,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,325,000 after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,595,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,325,000 after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,324,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 485,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

