Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Holdings Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,409,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274,213 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for 1.5% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $394,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,216,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,884,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,417,000 after purchasing an additional 796,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,158,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,552,000 after purchasing an additional 494,508 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6,842.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,974,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,852,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,767,000 after purchasing an additional 597,017 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:OMC opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $84.35.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $353,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $37,021.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,864 shares of company stock worth $1,037,986. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

