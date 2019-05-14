OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OISHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of OISHY opened at $25.70 on Friday. OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $34.03.

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit, Exploration, and Other segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

