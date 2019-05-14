Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Sold by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 62,477,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,133,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,841 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,146,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $622,804,000 after purchasing an additional 744,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,890,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $607,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $560,842,000 after purchasing an additional 316,507 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,929,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.66.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

