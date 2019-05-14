NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NXPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $122.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,256,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $168,740,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $149,891,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $122,567,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $101,480,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

