Novavax (NVAX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NVAX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Novavax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Novavax from $200.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $5.76 on Friday. Novavax has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.98.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, Director Rachel K. King bought 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $45,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Novavax by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Opti Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Novavax by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. 33.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

