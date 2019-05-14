Northland Securities Reiterates $50.00 Price Target for Polarityte (PTE)

Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Polarityte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polarityte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Polarityte has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Polarityte alerts:

NASDAQ PTE opened at $7.92 on Friday. Polarityte has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a current ratio of 13.80. The firm has a market cap of $177.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.17). Polarityte had a negative net margin of 4,259.44% and a negative return on equity of 258.52%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Polarityte will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.