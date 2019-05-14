Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) Position Lifted by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 468,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares during the period. Nomad Foods makes up about 5.4% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Boston Partners increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,882,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,998,000 after purchasing an additional 51,946 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,369,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,255,000 after purchasing an additional 195,408 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,655,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 54,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,601,000 after purchasing an additional 410,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $617.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.77 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

