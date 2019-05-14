Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) fell 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.16 and last traded at $32.61. 1,619,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,732,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKTR. BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Leerink Swann began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 17.39, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.96.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 55.65%. The company had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 108,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $4,593,731.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,805,483.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $76,641.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,705 shares of company stock worth $6,872,756. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/14/nektar-therapeutics-nktr-stock-price-down-6-3.html.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.