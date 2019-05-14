Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for COMSCORE (SCOR)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMSCORE from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Aegis reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of COMSCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of COMSCORE in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of COMSCORE in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMSCORE has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

OTCMKTS SCOR opened at $11.18 on Friday. COMSCORE has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $102.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.19 million.

In related news, insider Daniel Hess sold 1,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $42,517.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in COMSCORE in the third quarter valued at $33,132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in COMSCORE in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in COMSCORE by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 270,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in COMSCORE by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 174,595 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in COMSCORE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

About COMSCORE

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

