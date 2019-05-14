Nebulas Price Reaches $1.04 (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $47.37 million and $3.66 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00013124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, OKEx, BCEX and Allcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,500,000 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Allcoin, Huobi, Binance, OKEx, LBank, Neraex and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

