Navigator (NVGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Navigator had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Navigator has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $615.57 million, a PE ratio of -215.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVGS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Navigator from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 958,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Navigator by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,716,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after buying an additional 116,744 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Navigator by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,056,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

