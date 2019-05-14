National Bank Financial Increases Yamana Gold (YRI) Price Target to C$4.00

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on YRI. CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$5.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.30 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$2.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.89. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$2.66 and a one year high of C$4.20.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$638.95 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.0500000017730497 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.41 per share, with a total value of C$30,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,734,687 shares in the company, valued at C$5,915,282.67. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 12,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total value of C$47,015.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,783 shares in the company, valued at C$205,281.44. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 179,000 shares of company stock worth $533,575.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

