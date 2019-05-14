MVC Capital (MVC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVC CAPITAL INC is a business development company traded on the New York Stock Exchange, under the listing symbol MVC and is advised by The Tokarz Group Advisers LLC. MVC provides long-term equity and debt investment capital to fund growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations of small and middle-market companies in a variety of industries primarily located in the U.S. The investments can take the form of common and preferred stock (control and non-control investments) and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; senior and subordinated loans; or convertible securities. MVC serves as the lead investor for transactions, as well as a co-investor in companies along with other private equity sponsors. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MVC Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

MVC stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.57 million, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MVC Capital has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. MVC Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 284,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 334,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 93,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

